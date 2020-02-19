Close

(Photo : How to Solve Obesity Problems: Tips for Kids and Adults)

Obesity is a growing problem around the world. In the US, for example, it's estimated that obesity affects as many as 39.8% of the population! Obesity is known to increase the risk of other health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, etc. That said, maintaining an ideal weight is easier said than done. However, there are some crucial things you can take steps to avoid weight-related conditions. Let's look into obesity in detail including how to solve the problem in both kids and adults.

What is obesity?

Obesity is a condition where one has excess body fat that affects health and puts the person at risk of other diseases. A typical obese person will be overweight, and it's accompanied by other symptoms like shortness in breath and back pain, etc. Now, how can you tell if you have the right amount of fat? Well, it's quite simple. You can use a metric called the Body Mass Index (BMI). It essentially compares your height and weight to see if the value is safe for a particular age and gender. Generally, a BMI value that is between 25 and 29.9 indicates that a person is overweight, and 30 or above suggests obesity.

Now, the key to countering the causes of obesity is by changing lifestyle habits. Let's explore some ways to do so:

Tips for solving obesity

1. Eat the Right Amount of Food



As a parent or guardian, kids will copy what they see in their house. Therefore, as you introduce new habits, make sure you are following too and not just passing orders. Introduce the concept of eating just the right amount of food as a way of cutting calories. You should also teach your kids the essence of eating healthy right from when they are young. To minimize resistance, reduce the portions gradually instead of going straight to half the amount. That way, you will build a long-lasting habit and will less likely fall back to the initial position.

2. Introduce healthy foods



How many times have you quenched your thirst with a soft drink instead of plain water or bought snacks instead of fruits? That could be the reason for the massive weight gain.

You can counter this by introducing new dietary habits to the family. Add more servings of foods and vegetables and teach about the health benefits to kids to minimize resistance. Fruits and vegetables will make you feel more satisfied, thus reducing the frequency of eating per day. Also, cut on the consumption of processed foods and introduce naturals to reduce cravings.

3. Be physically active



For quicker results in adults, sign up for gym membership or engage in sports like morning jogs or hiking, etc. The idea is to use physical activity to burn calories. There is often the misconception that reducing your weight requires lots of vigorous exercises. You don't have to work so hard! You can take simple steps like taking the stairs instead of the lift, walking to a local store, etc.

The best way to help kids lose weight is by engaging in sports. Sports are far better than enrolling them in a gym because of the fun. It would be best if you do not enroll them in sports where they will struggle to catch up and be bullied for it as it can lead to frustration and eating their way out of stress. Instead of looking for a sport in an athletic team, start with simple things like dance classes, tennis, or swimming. You may also encourage kids to walk your pets or help with household chores instead of playing video games. If you are concerned about the well-being of your family, consider family vacations where you will do a lot of exercises.

4. Teach other ways of coping with anger or stress



When stressed or angry, some people turn to food. This can lead to massive weight gains within a short duration if they are always in stressful conditions. If you have noticed this pattern in your family, teach new ways of coping with anger and stress, such as seeking other opinions.

5. Be supportive



As the saying goes, old habits die hard. Remember, anyone struggling with obesity can fall back to eating unhealthy foods and large portions. Be supportive and let the person know it is a common occurrence that can be rectified. Determine the cause of the fallback and help them deal with it without putting their health at risk. If they craved a particular food, you may recommend an alternative that would give the same feeling of satisfaction.

Obesity is a global problem, and it's bound to grow bigger if not arrested. The answer to obesity is to prevent rather than reacting when it's too late. So, try as much as possible to eat healthily and avoid lifestyle habits that lead to obesity.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare