5 Examples of Negligence Resulting in a Personal Injury

When someone is negligent and causes injury to another individual, they could be liable for the damages associated with the accident. But without looking at specific examples of personal injury, it can be difficult to comprehend the circumstances surrounding this type of accident. To better understand the issue, learn about these five examples of negligence resulting in personal injury.

1. Car Accidents

When you are given a driver's license, you're agreeing to drive in a safe and reasonable manner. If you fail to follow traffic signals or to watch the road, you're not upholding your duty. Distracted driving, speeding, and failure to yield are all forms of driver negligence.

If such an action is the cause of an accident, then the incident could be an example of a personal injury. The victim of the negligent driver may be able to file a personal injury lawsuit against the liable party.

2. Defective Product

When you buy a product from a store, you expect it to be safe for all who use it. But this isn't always the case. If the product designer or manufacturer made a defective product, they could be liable for any injury caused by the product.

One common example of this is a small toy that poses as a choking hazard. If the product was intended for children and did not have any warning labels, the family of a child who choked on the object could file a personal injury lawsuit.

3. Dog Bite

In Florida, a dog owner is liable for their pet. Even if a dog has no history of aggression and no prior bites, the owner is responsible for a dog bite. This is known as strict liability.

In Broward County, dog bites are common and cause emotional as well as physical damage. During one 2019 incident, a 16 year old boy was bit by a dog when it escaped from its family's property. If you're a victim, the owner can be held accountable with a civil lawsuit.

4. Slip and Fall Accident

If you're on another party's property, they have a duty to keep you safe. But this doesn't always happen. At times, property owners neglect to protect or warn visitors from dangers like puddles and torn carpets.

A business owner's failure to clean up a spill is a common example of negligence. If a victim is not warned of the spill and slips on it, they have grounds for a personal injury claim. Had they owner acted in a timely manner or used a sign to warn visitors of the hazard, they would not be liable for the injury.

5. Construction Accident

Individuals who work in the construction industry have a dangerous profession. While there are laws in place to protect workers from injuries, some people fail to uphold those laws. A negligent maintenance crew could fail to detect a fault with a piece of machinery, resulting in a workplace accident.

At times, construction accidents result in workers compensation claims. However, they may also be resolved with personal injury claims. If a third-party was liable for the accident or if an employer did not have insurance, the victim can file a personal injury lawsuit.

If you've been in any type of accident that involved negligence, you should work with a personal injury lawyer. They can tell you whether or not your accident falls under the personal injury umbrella.

