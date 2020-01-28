Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Stay connected with us

Home > Counsel & Heal Buzz

What Questions Should I Ask My Personal Injury Lawyer?

Staff Reporter
Update Date: Jan 28, 2020 11:29 PM EST
Close
 What Questions Should I Ask My Personal Injury Lawyer?
(Photo : Unsplash)

When you suffer an injury that is due to the negligence of another person or party, it is natural to be concerned about how it will affect you physically, mentally, as well financially. You can pursue a personal injury claim on your own. However, you will drastically increase your chances of being fairly compensated for your injuries by working with an experienced personal injury attorney. Making the choice to work with a proven attorney is the first step. Secondly, you must ensure that the personal injury lawyer that you work with is the right fit for you. Your choice in an attorney will have a direct effect on the outcome of your case. It's imperative that you choose wisely.  Listed below, are important questions to ask any personal injury lawyer before deciding to give them your business. 

What Are Your Fees?

You will be happy to know that most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis. This means that you will not have to pay a fee unless damages are recovered in your claim or lawsuit.  If your lawyer successfully recovers monetary damages, they will recoup their fee. It is important to ask them what their fee percentage is (typically 25% - 40%) and when it is expected to be paid. Furthermore, ask your attorney if you are responsible for any fees if your personal injury suit is unsuccessful. 

How Many Attorneys Will Be Working on My Case? 

One name on the door of the law firm does not necessarily mean that there will only be one attorney working on your case. Ask your attorney how many lawyers will be working on your case as well as who you will be in contact with. Larger firms are often guilty of scheduling your initial appointment with one attorney and then assigning another attorney to your case after you have signed the agreement to work with them. Get clear answers before an agreement is signed. 

What Is Your Success Rate at Trial?

Many personal injury suits are settled way before they have the opportunity to go to trial. However, your attorney should still be prepared in the event that it does go to court. Unfortunately, not all personal injury lawyers are experienced going to trial. This could leave your case in jeopardy and hinder your ability to be fairly compensated for your injuries. Before agreeing to work with an attorney, ask them how many times they have been to trial and what their success rate is. 

Have You Taken Cases Similar to Mine?

Not all personal injury lawyers are created equally. Some are more experienced with slip and fall cases and others only focus on car accident injuries. It is never safe to assume that your attorney has the experience that you need. Ask your lawyer about their experience with personal injury claims similar to yours as well as their record. Personal injury law is robust and complex. It is best to work with an attorney that understands your needs and how to effectively represent you.

Do You Have References?

Though your attorney's website and LinkedIn profile may speak to their experience and success rate, it is suggested that you ask them for references to back up their claims. If they are experienced and truly successful, there should be no problem with producing at least one reference from a past client. Be wary of attorneys that cannot produce personal references. You can also lookup online reviews and ratings. 

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare

Related Articles

Get the Most Popular Stories in a Weekly Newsletter
© 2017 Counsel & Heal All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

Did You Know?

Key to Healthier Mouth: Vick Handa Burlington Dentist On Best Oral Health Practices

Key to Healthier Mouth: Vick Handa Burlington Dentist On Best Oral Health Practices

According to an article published in 2018 in the New York Post, a study that evaluated the oral health habits of 2,000 millennials discovered that many of them don't keep their mouths as clean as they could. The study reported that three out of 10 millennials brush their teeth once a day, and that the average millennial participating in the survey has gone more than two days in a row without brushing their teeth even once. Yet, the survey says, more than half of those polled indicated that they're worried about losing their teeth as a result of poor oral health.

Most Popular News

EDITOR'S Choices

A Millennial's Guide to Burning Calories over the Winter Holiday

A Millennial's Guide to Burning Calories over the Winter Holiday
How Birdwatching Can Help You

How Birdwatching Can Help You
Considering Online Therapy for Suicidal Thoughts? Don't.

Considering Online Therapy for Suicidal Thoughts? Don't.
6 Essential Skills of an Excellent Health Care Industry Leader

6 Essential Skills of an Excellent Health Care Industry Leader
EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Review

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Review
How to Break Bad Habits and Start Eating Better

How to Break Bad Habits and Start Eating Better