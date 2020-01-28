Can a Minor Car Accident Cause Injury?

Close

There is a common myth that minor car accidents don't cause injuries. To be sure, though, there are very few cases where a car accident does not involve some sort of injury. The problem with minor car accidents is that people tend to downplay their symptoms. They don't want to go to the hospital, for example, because they don't trust that they won't be left with the bill. Or they reason to themselves that they don't feel anything, and their time would be better spent focusing on work or other obligations. After all, the car accident already has taken up a lot of your time, most likely.

The truth is, insurance companies would love for you to believe these myths so you don't go seeking medical help and claiming damages. They are interested in saving themselves money. But doctors and physical therapists know that even minor injuries can cause severe damage to the soft tissues in your neck and back.

Forces in a Minor Car Accident

The reason why you can experience an injury is because of the force of impact from the accident. Your bones are surrounded by soft tissues that usually do an amazing job of protecting you, but humans aren't covered in a suit of armor. When struck, spaces between the soft tissues compress, and the brain hits the inside front portion of the skull.

If you have a back problem already, or any other physical issues, then the car accident may exacerbate them, or cause permanent damage. Age and the injured person's overall state of health may be affected by the crash.

The speed and direction of both cars involved in the crash can affect the severity of injuries. For example, if a larger vehicle hit you in a residential neighborhood going at a slow speed while you're in a compact car, and the point of impact is the driver's side, then that can cause the victimized driver to receive most of the force. Even in areas with lower speed limits, victims can become bruised or suffer joint damage if struck by another vehicle.

Air Bags In a Minor Accident

While airbags are intended to protect passengers and drivers in moderate to severe crashes, they can deploy in minor accidents. If they do, then you may have experienced being hurt by the airbags. They are not supposed to deploy in fender-benders or driving over potholes, for example, but sometimes they do, leading to head injuries of the passenger or driver.

Why You Should Seek Treatment

If you have been injured in a minor accident, then only a medical professional can diagnose you. There are some injuries that do not show up for several hours later. One of these is internal bleeding, which can be caused by the impact of the seat belt on the soft tissues in the abdomen and lungs. When the body hits the seat belt, car door, seat in front of it, or any other hard surface in the car, it can rupture blood vessels. Victims can go for several hours before noticing symptoms such as fatigue, pain, a purple color under the skin, abdominal swelling, seizures, and headaches. Internal bleeding can quickly turn into a life-threatening situation if the victim just brushes aside the symptoms. Documentation of your medical treatment, as well as your medical bills, are necessary pieces of evidence to provide when suing for damages. You can find more information here.

