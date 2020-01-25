Big Life Changes to Become a Happier Person

Close

2020 marks the beginning of a new year, a new decade, and for many, a new lease on life. Many people use the new year to make changes in their lives. Blame it on introspection, pop culture trends, or any number of catalysts, but perhaps it's time to consider making some big changes to become more satisfied and happy with life.

Are you happy?

Let's take inventory right now of the things that are currently working for you.....and those things that are not. If you were to make a list of aspects of your life that you were satisfied with versus things that you'd like to change, where would you be? Which list would be longer? Which list requires more significant changes to help you create the life that you've always dreamed of? Most importantly, do you have what it takes to make some of these big life changes, stepping out in courage to create what you really, truly want?

Having the courage to change

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins states in his personal development seminars, "change happens when the pain of staying stuck is greater than the perceived pain of changing and implementing new habits". While it is advisable not to wait until your pain point is maxed out, the prospect of making big life changes in pursuit of happiness is not for the faint of heart.

You have a responsibility to make the most of this life! Take the bull by the horns and consider making some big changes to improve your health, your wellbeing, and your very existence!

Follow the sun

It is a scientific fact that sun exposure elevates mood and boosts the production of endorphins---why not consider moving to a location where the sun is abundant and the population is just more cheerful as a result? Buying real estate in La Mesa CA and other areas where the weather is always nice gives you the opportunity to start afresh; you can carve out space with a new career, build some new friendships, and experience the sunnier side of life.

Do what makes you happy!

So many of us are locked into careers and jobs that we settled for, we rarely stop to think about what life would be like if we really chased our vocational dreams. It's never too late to go back to school, to pursue that dream of opening your own business or to create something truly innovative and bring a service or product to the world that has never been seen before. When you follow your passions, you don't work---you play!

Pick up meditation

Meditation is a habitual practice that allows you to focus your thoughts and retrain your mind; through its practice, you connect to your inner self, you find inner peace, and you discover a strength that you didn't think was possible. Other scientifically-proven benefits of meditation include:

A reduction in stress

Elimination of depression and anxiety

Improvement in the regulation of your emotions

Development of new neurological connections that lead to better brain health

Improvement of physical and physiological health

Just a few minutes a day will bring marked benefits to your life, and you'll be able to handle daily events with more ease and joy than ever before.

Get in the best shape of your life

What are you waiting for, more time? More money? More resources? There are so many excuses that we all come up with when considering how to get into shape. Perhaps staying in your comfort zone of junk food and couch surfing is a bit easier, but is it really where you want to stay indefinitely? Sign up for an online workout subscription service, begin to eat better, and see how much you can improve your physical health!

Leave toxic relationships behind

We've all been there.....we are in bad relationships, we work with negative people, we get into altercations with people who steal our joy. It's even worse when these people are our family members, but standing up for yourself and learning to surround yourself with people that are positive, uplifting, and that have similar ideals to you will ensure that you feel supported, cared for, and loved. Begin a love affair with the most important person in your life----YOU----and this will be reflected back to you by the people that magically begin to show up in your life.

You alone steer the ship, you determine the course of your life, and you can begin to make choices from a place of empowerment and vision, refusing to settle for less than what you truly want and deserve. Go get the life that you want!

