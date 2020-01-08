Scandinavian Decor Trends that will Transform Your Home

Close

Your home is an essential space that can impact your mental health for better or for worse. If you're looking to create a home environment that's peaceful and cozy, a Scandinavian home makeover might be the perfect solution.

There's nothing better than creating a space that's free of clutter and perfect for naps. Scandinavian design is a home design trend that focuses on fresh spaces and cozy corners. Read on to learn how to give your home a Scandinavian decor makeover.

About Scandinavian Design

Scandinavian design is a style that belongs to the school of modernism and has been around since the 1950s. It focuses on two key aspects of design: simplicity and functionality.

This nordic inspired home design style often uses natural materials like leather, wood, or woven fibers. These elements help to create a sense of coziness and comfort.

If you're interested in putting together a Scandinavian space in your home, there are tips and tricks you can follow to create the perfect atmosphere. Read on to discover ten Scandinavian trends that can instantly transform your space.

These Ten Scandinavian Decor Trends Will Transform Your Home

Do you want to come home to a space that always feels fresh and inviting? Giving your home a Scandinavian-style makeover can transform every inch of space so that it always feels cozy. Here are ten essential steps to a Nordic home makeover.

1. Start With a Neutral Color Palette

For Scandinavian style, the key place to begin is with your color palette. Similar to a fresh white canvas, you'll want to focus on neutral colors like white, gray, or black.

The benefit of painting with white or gray is that it will help brighten up the room and make it feel more open. And don't worry--you'll have plenty of opportunities to accessorize and make this space your own.

If you're building your home or prepping it to rent out, a Scandinavian makeover is a perfect way to refresh the space. You can search for new construction homes near me to find opportunities for repairing and transforming a space from scratch.

2. Combine Wood and Metal

Nordic design often gives a nod to the natural world by using elements like wood and leather. This is seen a lot with wood furniture, flooring, and cabinets.

Choose a color of wood that has a light shade and won't contrast too strongly against your neutral paint. This will help your space maintain its peaceful and simplistic vibe.

Some of today's Scandinavian homes are also making use of metal finishes. This might be seen in accents like metal lamps, or metal couch legs.

3. Choose Simple Decor

It can be hard to hold yourself back when you're roaming the home decor aisles. However, limiting the amount of decor will help create that nordic-styled space you're looking for.

This "rule of simplicity" applies not only to the number of decor items but also to the style of your chosen decor. Look for clean lines and simple shapes.

4. Use Warm Textiles

Not only is Scandinavian home decor intended to show simplicity, but it's also meant to make the space feel cozy and inviting. You can do this by using warm textiles to add variety and texture to each room.

Spend an afternoon making a macrame wall hanging to use as a focal point on your living room wall. You can also add plenty of chunky throw blankets and rugs to make the space feel comforting.

5. Be Clutter-Free

One of the most common challenges of creating a Scandinavian-style home is getting rid of clutter. You must remember that this design trend focuses on simplicity and clean lines, which means minimizing the number of items in a room.

You can decrease clutter by making use of creative storage spaces. Add woven baskets to your shelves to store knick-knacks or furnish each room with shelving that has doors.

6. Bring in Fresh Plants

Scandinavian-style homes will always incorporate elements from the natural world. This means that houseplants will fit right in with your new home style.

Buy some fresh flowers to house in a vase or hang a potted vine near a window. Having plants will not only complement your Nordic-style home, but it will also reduce air pollutants in your home.

7. Don't Ignore Your Flooring

You've probably already spent time repainting your walls to a clean and neutral palette, but what about your floors? Wall-to-wall carpeting won't work well with a Scandinavian style.

Instead, you'll want to opt for natural hardwood flooring or laminate flooring. You can keep the natural color of the wood or paint it white to complement other design elements.

8. Prioritize Lighting

A Scandinavian-designed home will focus on natural lighting. This means you should make the most use out of your windows and incorporate natural daylight into each room.

Get rid of any heavy or outdated curtains that obstruct your windows. Instead, choose airy curtains that are simple and fresh.

9. Focus on What's Functional

Another essential element to Nordic design is functionality. Every item that you choose to decorate your room should serve a purpose.

Install multi-level shelving that boosts your storage space while also eliminating clutter. Find ways to decorate that are both simple in design and functional in nature.

While you're shopping for functional pieces, don't forget to choose items that have simple lines and rounded edges. Find items that fit in with the essence of Scandinavian style while still adding originality and beauty.

10. Don't Be Afraid of (Some) Color

Some homeowners shy away from Scandinavian home decor because it seems too boring to fit in with their personality. However, there are easy ways to add in rich colors while still creating a "Nordic-inspired" space.

Flowers and plants are simple ways to liven up the colors of a room. You can also add pops of color by incorporating a blanket with pink stitching or a retro chair from your Grandmother. Vibrant wall art is another simple way to add color and vibrancy to your Scandinavian space.

Simplify and Relax

Scandinavian home decoration can turn your space into a haven of serenity and simplicity. By combining neutral colors, simple shapes, and minimal clutter, you can create that Nordic-inspired space to come home to.

Just remember that Scandinavian decor uses clean lines and functionality to create an environment that's both peaceful and cozy. Toss some knitted blankets onto your sofa and pour a cup of tea, and you've got the perfect Scandinavian "hygge" atmosphere.

Want to give your home a makeover but not sure you have the space? Check out our home decor guide on making your small home mesmerizing.

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare