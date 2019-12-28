Tips for Throwing a Low-Key, Stress-Free Gender Reveal Party

Close

There are times during a pregnancy, whether it's from a physical illness or an emotional issue, that you need to keep things low-key so you can rest and recover.

That doesn't mean that you don't want to throw a party to reveal the gender of your baby to family and friends, however! If you still want to do a gender reveal, but need to keep it stress-free and low-key, read on below for a few tips that should help.

Make it a Potluck

Potlucks are a great way to ensure you have the right amount of food at your gender reveal party, but that you aren't stressed or on your feet in the kitchen trying to prepare it. While having the party catered is an option, it can also be stressful for a pregnant mother-to-be to sit down with the caterers and plan the menu.

In most cases, people are more than willing to bring a dish or two to a potluck. This will not only make sure the dishes served are varied, but also make sure you're not on your feet when the doctor has ordered you not to be.

Invest in Easy Clean Up Items Like Gender Reveal Cannons & Plates

While you want to be the one to fire the gender reveal cannon that tells your party guests the gender of your little bundle of joy, you also don't want to have to clean up after the guests when they leave. With gender reveal cannons you simply just need to point, twist and Pop! Using a gender reveal cannon is one of the best ways to end your gender reveal party. Everyone will be excited and these gender reveal cannons and will help end the gender reveal party on a high note!

Invest in some plates and utensils that are easy to clean or get paper products so that all you have to do is throw them away when the party is over. Leave trash cans or trash bags by each table to ensure guests know where to throw their leftovers when they are done.

Choose an Easy Way to Reveal

There are so many different ways to reveal what your baby is going to be that it can get a bit overwhelming trying to choose. From the gender reveal cannon above to freeing balloons from a box and from cupcakes to cutting a cake, the possibilities are endless. Just make sure you don't stress over the reveal too much when you're supposed to be stress-free.

Store-Bought Cakes and Cupcakes

If you decide that cutting a cake or individual cupcakes are the way you want to reveal the gender of your baby, then it's best to send someone to the store for store-bought cakes and cupcakes. The bakery at your local grocery store will probably be more than happy to take care of the order for you. Once again, this way you're not on your feet baking and, therefore, you are not stressed about how the gender reveal is going to turn out once everything is done.

Don't Forget to Take Pictures

One thing you can do no matter what is take great pictures of your gender reveal party. Whether you have to sit on the couch to do it or have someone else take them for you, make sure to get plenty of shots of family and friends, and of the gender reveal itself so you can look back on those memories for many years to come.

Don't be Afraid to Ask for Help

One thing you should definitely not be afraid to do is ask for help with planning the gender reveal party. Just because it's your party doesn't mean you have to plan it all on your own, especially if your doctor says you shouldn't. Ask family, friends, and, of course, your significant other to help with the planning and the clean up afterward. You might be surprised at how eager your loved ones are to help if you only ask them to.

These are just a few tips for throwing a gender reveal party that is low-key and stress-free. See? You can have your party and rest the way you should. It just takes a little planning and some teamwork.

