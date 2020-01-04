Safety Tips for Beginner Runners

Close

It has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that exercising is the key to preventing and/or treating many mental and physical health problems. Though there are many different types of exercises, running, in particular, can provide a plethora of benefits. The best part is, you can do it anywhere, it works every part of your body, and you don't need any equipment.

Medical research has shown that running is efficient for maintaining proper weight, good emotional health, strong muscles, and bones. It is also highly effective in reducing a person's risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, certain cancers, heart disease, and other life-altering diseases. As beneficial as running can be, however, it is equally important that you're safe when doing this exercise. Below are a few safety tips beginner runners should keep in mind:

Wear the Correct Footwear

Running puts a lot of pressure on the muscles, bones, and tendons in your feet and legs. Failure to wear the right footwear leaves the opportunity for injury. From twisted ankles and pulled muscles to broken bones and plantar fasciitis, novice runners end up hurt simply because they aren't wearing running shoes that provide proper support. The sneakers you chose should be comfortable and provide adequate arch support. If you already suffer from foot problems like plantar fasciitis, running is still possible. Essentially, you just need to find shoes for plantar fasciitis relief.

Run With Others (Or During High-Traffic Hours)

Unfortunately, the world isn't as safe as it used to be. Running alone or during the hours when there are few people around leaves you vulnerable for an attack. As exercising can also be fun with a friend, see if you can get someone you know and trust to run with you for safety and motivation. If you don't have a designated running partner, it is best to take a jog in high-traffic areas when people are out and about.

Wear Bright or Reflective Clothing

If you plan on running outdoors it is important to be safe from oncoming traffic. You could easily end up in an accident if you're not careful. This is especially true if you run at night when cars are less likely to see you. You should always pay attention to your surroundings, but another way to remain safe and reduce the chances of you getting hit is by wearing bright or reflective clothing.

Another essential tip for beginner runners is to run against traffic. It can be kind of hard to pay attention to oncoming traffic if you have to look behind you.

Be Careful with Earphones

It's not uncommon for runners to want to tune out so they can get in the zone. One way a beginner runner might tune out distractions is to run with earbuds so they can listen to music. Though this can be motivational, this can be dangerous if you're running outdoors. When you have your earbuds in, you're less in tune with your surroundings. Someone could easily walk up on you and rob or harm you. If you're going to wear earbuds to listen to music, you can increase your safety by only putting them in one ear. This way you can still hear what's going on around you.

Carry a Few Essentials

There are a few things you want to have on your person when you're running. You should always have your driver's license or identification card, and also keep a card with your name, address, phone number, blood type, and any known medical problems with you just in case something goes wrong. This makes it easier to get medical attention or emergency assistance. You should also, for your protection, carry pepper spray or a noisemaker while running. Should someone try to attack you, you can defend yourself and draw attention to what's going on to passersby who may immediately assist you or call for help.

Running is an effective means of exercise that heals both the mind and body. If you're going to start running as a means to get physically and mentally fit, be sure that you prioritize your safety. There are dangers like injuries, traffic, thieves, murderers, rapists, and other suspicious characters that could put you at risk. Be sure to use the tips provided above to make sure your runs are safe.

