Your Guide to Healthy and Natural Concussion Recovery

Did you know that in most cases recovering from a concussion takes 7 to 10 days but if you do not take care of yourself it can take longer? We are sure you want to shoot for the shorter recovery time. Keep reading to learn a few concussion recovery tips.

What Is a Concussion?

First, let's go over what a concussion is before jumping into our concussion recovery tips. It is important to understand that a concussion is not a small injury it is a brain injury that happens when the brain hits the sull or when there is a strain on neural tissue caused from excessive force. This excessive force can be from whiplash during a car accident or a direct hit to the head.

Tips for a Speedy Concussion Recovery

The goal is to have a speedy recovery from your concussion and not have your symptoms drag out. Try these tips to help you during your recovery:

1. Omega 3 Foods

Increase your food intake with those that are rich in omega 3-s. This can include fatty fish like salmon, flax seeds, chia seeds, soy, and walnuts. Omega 3 fatty acids have been linked to improving the recovery of neurons in concussions.

2. Less Screen Time

Nowadays everyone seems to have a phone or tablet in front of them. This is not good when you are recovering from a concussion. Make sure you limit your screen time to decrease any concussion symptoms like headaches.

When you suffer from a concussion you also suffer from sleep problems, which means you can help counteract any sleep problems by avoiding all screens for at least two hours before going to bed.

3. Rest

This might sound obvious but believe it or not many people have a hard time resting. It is one of the most important things you can do when you are recovering from a concussion. Resting will lower your stress levels and will help your body recover faster.

Do not do strenuous exercise and avoid any heavy lifting for at least a week. If you are used to running every day opt to walk instead.

Wishing You a Speedy Recovery!

We hope that you take our concussion recovery tips to heart and start feeling better soon! Dealing with a brain injury is no easy feat but as long as you take care of yourself you will feel better in no time. Do not forget that if your concussion was caused after being in a car accident then you will want to contact a lawyer to discuss your rights.

