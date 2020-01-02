Five Body Positive Habits That You Should Adopt in 2020

Close

(Photo : Photo by Google)

In the light of post-holiday detox and intention setting, many of us are looking to get out of certain lifestyle habits that are holding us back. The end of the year is always an indulgent season, but we're starting a new decade, and it's time to feel like the best versions of our self.

You cannot change the fact that you may have eaten too many cookies or had one too many glasses of wine. It's important not to allow the judgment of the past to determine how we feel or will feel about our bodies and ourselves. The first step in healing is to feel present.

In today's culture, we're always being told how to take care of ourselves. The amount of information can feel overwhelming, and we often think that we are falling short. Not all of the recommendations of your favorite influencer are necessarily healthy or sustainable.

Eventually, we all come to realize that self-love and body positivity has to come from within. Health and wellness are not about how you look but a holistic trinity of the mind, the body, and the spirit.

Instead of being part of the hamster wheel of self-improvement, take strides to achieve real happiness by taking care of nourishing yourself from the inside-out. In this article, we'll provide five insights that can help you work to establish goals and resolutions that are best for your own unique needs.

Remember Your Worth

No matter how you may be looking or feeling, your worth is not determined by how many pieces of pie you ate or how many times someone told you they liked your outfit at a holiday party. You are the same person you've always been, and this is a great thing.

If you're happy eating pie, and the clothes you wear are comfortable and make you feel good when you look in the mirror, then please, don't let anyone steer you from your joy. Be mindful of the fact that you deserve a dignified life that brings you happiness.

Focus on the Inside

Today, social media has us thinking that everyone has the perfect body. How is it possible that ⅕ of the people you follow have perfect thin and curvy bodies without ever going through surgery like breast augmentation? The truth is, it doesn't matter!

Maybe you happen to follow members of a tiny percentage of the world who have aesthetically perfect genetics! You don't have to look like that to feel beautiful. The most important thing is that you are okay on the inside.

If you're not balanced internally, no matter how beautiful you may be, you'll never be able to see it on your own. Do you ever wonder why people comment on your looks on the same day that you feel terrible when you look in the mirror? It's because our mind plays tricks on us, and will sometimes seek out reasons for us to be unhappy.

Take five minutes a day to meditate and balance your energy. Our mind can be our friend as much as it can be our enemy. By taking time for yourself, to clear away all of the small, futile stresses of our lives, we can shift our attention to what we love and what we are grateful for.

Remember, how you feel will end up deciding how you look and vice versa. Being stressed will eventually take a toll. If you feel good on the inside, that positive energy will radiate, and your body language will change. Happy people are always attractive, not the other way around.

What's Working for You?

Take note of the things in your life that bring you joy. What do you love? Write down what moments in your day made you feel good. Think about what you were doing at that exact time. Practicing gratitude allows us to focus on the things in life that matter.

You'll be pleasantly surprised to find how much your life will improve after you start focusing on what you do have versus what you wish you could change.

Give Yourself a Compliment

Everyone knows that it feels good to hear unsolicited kind words, even from strangers. It's rejuvenating to be reminded of our own greatness. Instead of relying on other people to do this throughout the day, look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself how amazing you are.

Every morning, take some time to say, out loud, three compliments about yourself. You'll see how easy it could be for anyone to feel that way about yourself. This brings us to our final insight.

Be Your Own Best Friend

Instead of being your harshest critic, celebrate your triumphs and be supportive even when it feels challenging. Do what your greatest friend would do and love yourself unconditionally. Permit yourself to get rid of who and what isn't working in your best interest.

A Final Word

Our body is a vessel that contains the contents of our mind and spirit. We must be kind to ourselves to be kind to others. The first step in self-improvement is to make decisions that are balanced and conscious. 2020 is going to be the start of something beautiful

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare