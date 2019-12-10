Close

It's no secret that prescription drug prices are rising at a steady pace throughout the country. In fact, they've already increased by more than $100 billion.

With prices going up on a regular basis, people are starting to ask questions about alternatives to traditional pharmacies. They're wondering things like, "Can you get a prescription online?" and "Is it a good idea to work with an online pharmacy?"

If you've asked these questions yourself, keep reading to learn more about ordering prescriptions online and how you can do so in a safe way.

Can You Get a Prescription Online?

The short answer to this question is, yes, you can. Online pharmacies have become quite popular over the last few years.

This is especially true when it comes to ordering drugs from outside of the United States. It's a solution many Americans have turned to in an effort to combat the rising drug prices and get access to the medications they need without having to spend an arm and a leg.

Benefits of Online Pharmacies

There are lots of benefits that online pharmacies have to offer all kinds of patients. Some reasons why you might choose to work with one include the following:

Lower Costs

The primary reason why people seek out online pharmacies is to save money.

In many cases, ordering your prescriptions online can help you save a significant amount of money on the drugs you need to feel your best. This is especially true if you're working with an international pharmacy.

If your prescription drug costs are eating into your budget and making it hard for you to make ends meet, online ordering is a great alternative to consider.

Increased Convenience

You already order everything else online, from your groceries to your Christmas presents. Why not order your prescriptions online, too?

Online ordering saves you from having to drive to the pharmacy and wait around, wasting valuable time, while your prescription gets filled.

Instead, you can place the order from the comfort of your own home and have it delivered right to your door. What could be easier?

Fast Service

In many cases, online pharmacies are a lot more efficient than traditional pharmacies when it comes to filling prescriptions. They can get your prescription filled and put you in touch with a pharmacist if you have questions right away, without requiring you to get in your car and drive through traffic to get there.

Easy Access to Product Information

With online pharmacies, it's often easier to get your hands on product information that tells you what you need to know about the medications you're taking. If you have concerns about a particular drug, you can look it up on the pharmacy's website to learn more about it. You can also talk to a pharmacist directly via the phone or chat to have all your questions answered.

More Discrete

Finally, you can't beat the discretion that online pharmacies have to offer.

Sure, traditional pharmacies often have a line that customers have to wait behind to provide you with some privacy. It can still be awkward to talk to the pharmacist and technicians when you're picking up certain sensitive medications, though.

Instead of having to steel yourself for these uncomfortable conversations, order online instead and have your medications shipped to your door.

How to Choose a Good Online Pharmacy

Clearly, online pharmacies have a lot to offer. Remember, though, that not all of them are created equal.

Here are some tips to keep in mind that will help you choose a reputable online pharmacy:

Talk to Your Insurance Provider

A good first step is to reach out to your insurance provider and ask them if they can refer you to any online pharmacies.

They may have access to a list of reputable ones that will accept your insurance and help you enjoy maximum savings. This can help you narrow down your search.

Make Sure They Require Prescriptions

When you find an online pharmacy that seems like a good fit, check to find out if they require you to have a prescription from a doctor before you can order your medication.

This is a good sign, as it shows that they're abiding by the laws. It also decreases your likelihood of getting counterfeit medications.

Be Wary of Too-Low Prices

It's true that online pharmacy prices are often lower than those of traditional pharmacies. However, be wary of prices that are shockingly low. With prescription drugs, as with anything else, if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

This could be a sign that you're getting counterfeit medications or that the pharmacy is not a legitimate one.

Look for a Physical Address

Always check for a physical address on the pharmacy's contact page. They may be an online-based business, but there should still be a physical addressed linked to them somewhere. If you can't find an address, or if the only address is a PO box, that's a big red flag.

Find Out About the Pharmacist

Online pharmacies, like regular pharmacies, must always have at least one pharmacist available to answer questions and provide guidance.

Make sure the pharmacy you're considering has this. They also should have the credentials for the pharmacist (or pharmacists) listed on their website.

Double-check these credentials to make sure they're accurate and that the pharmacist's license is up-to-date.

Check for Certifications

Finally, check that the pharmacy is associated with a professional organization.

In the U.S., it could be the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy's (or NABP for short), which offers certain online pharmacies a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites (or VIPPS) Seal.

If you're working with a Canadian pharmacy, look for a seal from the Canadian International Pharmacy Association, or approval from the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand if you're ordering from a New Zealand-based pharmacy.

Save on Your Prescriptions Today

You now have a clear answer to the question "can you get a prescription online?"

Yes, you can, and taking this approach can often save you a lot of money. It's also much more convenient for busy people like you who don't have time to drive to the pharmacy.

