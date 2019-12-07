How Pets Keep You Healthy

Close

Most pet owners already know how amazing it is to love a pet. Not only are pets not judgemental, they always listen to you and they love you unconditionally. Dog's especially are called man's best friend for a reason. However, many people don't realize that there are physical and mental benefits of adopting a pet as well. In this blog, we will go into a few of the benefits to your health, especially mental, of having a furry companion by your side, and why you should adopt a pet today.

Pets Make You Happier

If you have ever had an appointment with any of the reputable therapists in NYC, you have probably been told that having a pet can relieve depression and make you happier with your life in general. Studies have shown and therapists agree that owning a pet can make someone less likely to suffer from depression. This is because pet owners, dog owners especially have increased levels of dopamine and serotonin. Since these are chemicals the brain releases to make you feel good, having a pet around can alleviate depression. If, however, you have severe depression, you need to see one of the therapists in NYC to get treatment as soon as possible.

Pets Keep You Active

It's no surprise that pets keep you healthy, but did you know they can keep you active as well. One thing that you need to do is be active if you struggle with depression or stress. A pet that you have to exercise can help you with that. Dogs especially are high-energy companions, so they love to exercise and play. Research done by the American Heart Association found that dog owners tend to be more active, to keep up with the demands of their pets. Having a pet can get you out to exercise, which means you'll be physically and mentally in good shape before very long.

Pets Make You Feel Needed

Owning a pet means that they depend on you for everything. You provide everything from vet care to toys and a comfortable place to sleep. You also provide them with fresh food that keeps them healthy and their coats shiny. Make sure that you do your research to determine which food is the best for your dog's breed before making a final decision, however. Having a pet that needs your help lets you concentrate on someone other than yourself and your problems. This is good for both of you, both physically and mentally if you think about it.

Pets Provide Safety And Peace

Many times adopting a dog as a pet can give you a sense of security and the peace of mind of knowing that you have protection should something happen. Dogs make good guard dogs, but they can also provide you peace of mind concerning your health, as many dogs can sense oncoming seizures and even low blood sugar before tragedy strikes.

Pets Promote Social Interaction

If you are one of those people who find it hard to make friends with others, then adopting a pet can open up avenues for friendship that you haven't thought of. You have to take your pet out to be exercised to the local dog park or even just walking around the neighborhood. In this way, you're apt to meet fellow dog lovers and might even end up with a new best friend that will last you a lifetime.

These are just a few of the mental health benefits of owning a pet, especially a dog. Remember, our furry friends are loyal, loving, and provide many more benefits than even we can imagine.

