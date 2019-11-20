3 Common Side Effects of Painkillers That Can Ruin Your Health

Close

Imagine not being able to go for a stroll, play with your grandchildren, or throw a ball for your dog without being in pain.

50 million Americans don't have to imagine. They already live in chronic pain. If you're one of them, you're already painfully aware of the effects of chronic pain.

Perhaps you take medication to control your pain. Or perhaps you don't because you worry about the side effects of painkillers.

Your fears are not unfounded. No matter how innocent the drug may seem, many common painkillers have some stiff side effects. Let's look at a few here.

Liver Damage

Acetaminophen is typically considered a "harmless" medication. It can be taken on its own as a stand-alone drug. Plus, it appears in many cold medications as well as painkillers. Common household brand names that have acetaminophen include Tylenol, Midol, Robitussin, Benadryl, Panadol, as well as many more.

However, taking too much acetaminophen can cause liver damage, particularly if you mix it with alcohol. Don't use acetaminophen if you have more than three drinks per day or if you are already suffering from liver disease. Always stick to the recommended dosage.

Addiction

Unfortunately, many effective painkillers are also easy to become addicted to. Many people face a terrible choice of living with chronic pain or taking a medication that their body could begin to uncontrollably crave. That's not a great position to be in.

If you or someone you love is already struggling with opiate addiction, don't lose hope. There are many effective treatment programs out there like this treatment for hydrocodone addiction.

Don't let the medication that you use to give you a more comfortable life take over your life. Seek help with your addiction and learn to control your pain in other ways.

Stomach and Kidney Problems

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are helpful when you need to relieve pain and bring down inflammation at the same time.

One of the most common NSAIDs, aspirin, is also adept at preventing blood clots. For this reason, doctors may advise some patients at risk of heart attack or stroke to take aspirin every day.

However, overuse of NSAIDs can lead to stomach problems, ulcers, and major kidney damage.

Note: never give aspirin to children as it can put them at risk of Reyes syndrome, a life-threatening condition.

Avoiding the Side Effects of Painkillers

Do you have to choose between living in pain or risking the nasty side effects of painkillers?

Not necessarily. There are many natural and alternative methods of pain management that you can explore. Acupuncture, yoga, exercise, and diet, are just a few things that you can use to promote healing and reduce your pain.

Looking for more great health advice? Be sure to bookmark our blog and check back regularly. We're always posting new tips and information that will help you live a healthier life!

See Now: What Republicans Don't Want You To Know About Obamacare