What happens to our bodies as we age? A lot of things.

Not only will our skin be less elastic, but our bones will also become more brittle. In other words, we'll be more prone to fractures.

In addition to that, aging also affects the brain. For example, you may experience age-related changes in memory.

Not a fan of that? Want to keep yourself healthy? One way to do that is by making the right food choices.

Need some help with that? Well then, you're on the right page! We'll be going over all that you need to know below.

So be sure to keep reading!

5 Things That You Should Include In Your Diet

Eating healthy can help combat aging. Here are a few things that you might want to include in your diet:

1. High-Protein Foods

It's important that you eat an adequate amount of protein. What happens when you don't? You'll start to lose muscle.

Some foods that are high in protein include lean meat, eggs, seeds, nuts, and fish. For the best results, you'll want to vary your sources.

In other words, don't rely on just one type of high-protein food. Make an effort to include others in your diet.

2. High-Fiber Foods

Dietary fiber does more than just keep your gut healthy. It can also lower your risk of stroke, heart disease, and diabetes. Not only that, but studies have shown that it can also delay aging of the brain!

The recommended amount is 21g per day for women and 30g per day for men (assuming that you're over 50).

3. Calcium-Rich Foods

Calcium is crucial for bone health. It will help keep them strong, which will reduce your risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

In addition to that, it's also good for the heart, nerves, and muscles. Without it, they wouldn't be able to function properly.

Good sources of calcium include cheese, yogurt, milk, broccoli, tofu, and almonds.

4. Whole Grains

Choose whole grains over refined grains whenever possible. They are high in fiber and may reduce your risk of certain conditions such as stroke and heart disease.

In contrast, refined grains (e.g. white flour, white bread, etc) can cause a dramatic spike in blood sugar, which can leave you hungry. In some cases, it can even lead to overeating.

When it comes to treating obesity, there are a few options including the gastric balloon, which is a lap band alternative.

5. Fruits and Veggies

Aim for 2-3 servings of fruits and veggies a day. They can be fresh, frozen, or even canned.

Ideally, you want to pick veggies that are high in antioxidants such as carrots, broccoli, and spinach. As for fruits, the more colorful the better.

Making Healthy Food Choices

And there we have it-five food choices that you might want to incorporate into your diet. Couple that with some exercise and you'll be on your way to leading a healthy lifestyle!

